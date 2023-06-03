Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) Insider Caroline Sherry Sells 4,425 Shares

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Rating) insider Caroline Sherry sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.46), for a total transaction of £5,221.50 ($6,452.67).

Hostelworld Group Stock Performance

Shares of HSW opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.56) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.60. The firm has a market cap of £156.23 million, a PE ratio of -1,054.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 125.58. Hostelworld Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 66.48 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 157.80 ($1.95).

Get Hostelworld Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.