Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Hostess Brands worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 253,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 213,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.63. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

