HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Up 3.8 %

HPQ stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in HP by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of HP by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.