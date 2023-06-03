H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,484 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of H&R Block worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,678,000 after purchasing an additional 751,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,395,000 after purchasing an additional 147,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.