HRT Financial LP Buys 888 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,198,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,151 shares of company stock worth $3,974,706 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $11.55 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

