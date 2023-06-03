HRT Financial LP Sells 35,134 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

HRT Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,134 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.16% of DMC Global worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at $553,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in DMC Global by 16.0% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 156,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 180,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Stock Up 7.7 %

BOOM opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.64. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $31.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. DMC Global had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $184.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOOM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on DMC Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on DMC Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

