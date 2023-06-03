HRT Financial LP Takes Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,792,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,727,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,962,000 after purchasing an additional 72,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,315,000 after purchasing an additional 61,335 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,456 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSM opened at $93.54 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $94.12. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average is $85.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

