HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,068,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,621,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in HubSpot by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 917,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,841,000 after buying an additional 148,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,041,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,742.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $8,611,217. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $523.90 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $530.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.14.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.04.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

