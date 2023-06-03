ICON Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000891 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $231.96 million and $2.01 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 958,833,233 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 958,827,778.0727662 with 958,827,783.8816154 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23991005 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $2,154,700.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

