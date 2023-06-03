Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,847 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

INDB stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $72,579.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $150,461.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel purchased 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $100,180.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $72,579.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,461.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

