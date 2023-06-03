ING Groep NV Acquires New Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $303.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.08. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.04.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

