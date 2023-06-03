ING Groep NV Acquires New Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $150.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.95. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.17. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

