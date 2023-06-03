ING Groep NV Buys New Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STERIS Stock Performance

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

STE opened at $205.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 192.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.17 and a 200-day moving average of $191.24. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.70%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

