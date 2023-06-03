ING Groep NV Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $677.95 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $668.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $633.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

