ING Groep NV Invests $215,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.64.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $105.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

