ING Groep NV Invests $229,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in DaVita by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 37.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,933 shares of company stock worth $3,829,657 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Stock Up 4.3 %

DaVita stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen increased their price target on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

