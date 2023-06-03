ING Groep NV Invests $235,000 in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

WLKP opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.00. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.68 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.59%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

