ING Groep NV Invests $238,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $61.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

