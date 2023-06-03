ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 886 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $319.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.70 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.