ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in STERIS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in STERIS by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in STERIS by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in STERIS by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STERIS Stock Up 1.5 %

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Shares of STE stock opened at $205.47 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $229.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 192.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.17 and its 200-day moving average is $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.70%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Further Reading

