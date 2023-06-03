ING Groep NV Purchases Shares of 13,000 CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrossAmerica Partners

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $109,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,943.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 13,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $248,846.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,314.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $109,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,943.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,539 shares of company stock worth $432,037 over the last three months. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $707.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.72. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 106.25% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.83%.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

