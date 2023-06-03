ING Groep NV Takes $183,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $773,643,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $204,640,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,367,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,006,000 after acquiring an additional 414,302 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $31.56.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.