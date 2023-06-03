ING Groep NV Takes $235,000 Position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 146,705 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 550,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,567 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.02 per share, with a total value of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of WLKP opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $307.68 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 105.59%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

