ING Groep NV Takes $254,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $207.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.58. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

