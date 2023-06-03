ING Groep NV Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $22,305,805 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $400.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.28 and a 12 month high of $407.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.48 and its 200 day moving average is $327.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.72.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

