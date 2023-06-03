ING Groep NV Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 664 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $293.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.21. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

