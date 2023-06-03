Insider Buying: Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Insider Purchases £148,638.84 in Stock

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) insider Robert Hutson acquired 176,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £148,638.84 ($183,686.16).

Diversified Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON:DEC opened at GBX 90.55 ($1.12) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £879.61 million, a PE ratio of -141.48, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 82.05 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 144 ($1.78).

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is presently -2,187.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Diversified Energy

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.79) price objective on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.