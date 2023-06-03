Insider Buying: Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Insider Buys 23,561 Shares of Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Rating) insider Michael Edward Davie bought 23,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £8,481.96 ($10,481.91).

Gelion Stock Performance

Shares of LON GELN opened at GBX 35 ($0.43) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 22.26, a current ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gelion plc has a 52-week low of GBX 34 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 100 ($1.24).

Get Gelion alerts:

About Gelion

(Get Rating)

See Also

Gelion plc engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of battery systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers zinc-bromide batteries under the Endure name. Its products are used in various applications, which include off grid, commercial and industrial, industrial light towers, grid services, and solar and wind applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Gelion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gelion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.