Insider Buying: Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Buys 84 Shares of Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($185.81).
Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 90 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($184.63).
LON:MKS opened at GBX 186.05 ($2.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,240.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 167.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 149.64. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 189.10 ($2.34).
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.
