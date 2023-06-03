Insider Buying: Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Buys 84 Shares of Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($185.81).

On Thursday, April 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 90 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($184.63).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 186.05 ($2.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,240.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 167.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 149.64. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 189.10 ($2.34).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.60) to GBX 235 ($2.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 130 ($1.61) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.16) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 178.29 ($2.20).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

