Insider Selling: Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Insider Sells 347,914 Shares of Stock

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) insider Duncan Magrath sold 347,914 shares of Alfa Financial Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.99), for a total value of £560,141.54 ($692,216.44).

Alfa Financial Software Stock Performance

Shares of ALFA stock opened at GBX 162 ($2.00) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 153.87. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 185 ($2.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £478.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,025.00, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

