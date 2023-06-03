Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $1,532,775.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,527,007.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $1,447,065.86.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $1,382,202.44.

On Friday, May 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $1,257,730.14.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $1,219,570.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $1,224,566.24.

On Friday, May 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $1,156,084.94.

On Monday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $1,132,827.14.

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $1,156,687.92.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total transaction of $1,257,299.44.

On Monday, May 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $1,282,624.60.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $183.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.30. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of -88.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Atlassian by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Atlassian by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

