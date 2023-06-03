Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $291,000.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,492 shares in the company, valued at $27,498,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, May 26th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $289,200.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,683 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $352,610.42.

On Friday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,272,320.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $465,200.00.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day moving average of $87.47. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

