Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $291,000.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,492 shares in the company, valued at $27,498,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 26th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $289,200.00.
- On Monday, May 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,683 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $352,610.42.
- On Friday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,272,320.00.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $465,200.00.
Diodes Stock Performance
Shares of Diodes stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day moving average of $87.47. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
