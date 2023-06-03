Insider Selling: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £759,746.90 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand sold 8,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,485 ($104.86), for a total value of £759,746.90 ($938,886.43).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Martin Brand sold 9,939 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,498 ($105.02), for a total value of £844,616.22 ($1,043,766.96).

On Friday, May 26th, Martin Brand sold 8,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,415 ($103.99), for a total value of £730,169.55 ($902,335.08).

On Wednesday, May 24th, Martin Brand purchased 19,484 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,301 ($102.58) per share, with a total value of £1,617,366.84 ($1,998,723.23).

On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brand purchased 5,690 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,440 ($104.30) per share, with a total value of £480,236 ($593,470.09).

On Friday, May 19th, Martin Brand purchased 8,623 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,390 ($103.68) per share, with a total value of £723,469.70 ($894,055.49).

On Wednesday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 21,813 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,180 ($101.09), for a total value of £1,784,303.40 ($2,205,021.50).

On Monday, May 15th, Martin Brand sold 11,064 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,489 ($104.91), for a total value of £939,222.96 ($1,160,680.87).

On Thursday, May 11th, Martin Brand purchased 5,420 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,518 ($105.26) per share, with a total value of £461,675.60 ($570,533.37).

On Tuesday, May 9th, Martin Brand purchased 9,015 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,363 ($103.35) per share, with a total value of £753,924.45 ($931,691.11).

On Thursday, May 4th, Martin Brand bought 5,766 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,333 ($102.98) per share, with a total value of £480,480.78 ($593,772.59).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,494 ($104.97) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,182.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,768.42. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6,710 ($82.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,618 ($106.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. The company has a market cap of £42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5,939.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($123.58) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($118.02) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($127.29) to GBX 9,900 ($122.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($118.12).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

