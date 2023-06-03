Insider Selling: Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Insider Sells 16,000,000 Shares of Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Under Armour Trading Up 6.7 %

Under Armour stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.61. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,390,000 after acquiring an additional 511,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,406 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,408 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.

Featured Stories

