Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0321 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.1 %

VKI stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 118.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 80,384 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $89,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

