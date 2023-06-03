Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of VBF stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $16.96.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
