Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VBF stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

