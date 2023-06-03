Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VLT stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income Trust II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.