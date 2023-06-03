Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OIA opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OIA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.