Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $10.91.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.