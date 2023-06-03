Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,388,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,528,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.94% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $123,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,849,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,784 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,509,000 after buying an additional 2,479,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after buying an additional 1,862,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 563.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,747,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,278,000 after buying an additional 1,484,159 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.63 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

