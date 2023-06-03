Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VPV opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

