Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0372 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

