Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0331 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTN stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTN. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.