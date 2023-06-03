Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.85% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $103,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $49.82.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

