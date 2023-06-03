InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NVIV opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.83. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

