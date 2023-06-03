Isabel Liu Buys 719 Shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Stock

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) insider Isabel Liu purchased 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £1,840.64 ($2,274.64).

Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Isabel Liu purchased 2,380 shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £6,426 ($7,941.18).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock opened at GBX 259 ($3.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £663.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3,700.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230 ($2.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 282 ($3.48). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 256.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 261.07.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Announces Dividend

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17,142.86%.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

