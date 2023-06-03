iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 2,486,591 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 2,204,401 shares.The stock last traded at $93.89 and had previously closed at $93.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2693 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

