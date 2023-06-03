iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 131.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter valued at $377,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $24.12.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

