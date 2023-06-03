iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.31% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $104,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

