iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.98% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $222,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.45 and a 1 year high of $105.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.27.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

